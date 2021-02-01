PM set to visit Haldia on Feb 7, CM scheduled to attend programme

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haldia in East Midnapore on February 7 to dedicate several infrastructure projects in the oil, gas and road sector worth Rs 4,742 crore.



Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are also scheduled to be present in the programme at Haldia.

"Conducted an oil industry meet at Haldia ahead of PM @narendramodi ji's visit where he will dedicate to the nation oil, gas & road projects worth ₹4742 cr. I invited family members of our oil industry to be a part of this momentous occasion in the developmental journey of Bengal," Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a 347 km long Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline that is a part of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project and it has been developed at a cost of Rs 2,433 crore by GAIL generating 15 lakhs man-days jobs. It will help revive HURL Sindri (Jharkhand) fertilizer plant besides supplying gas to Matix fertilizer plant at Durgapur and other industrial, commercial and automobile sectors. It will also ensure supply of city gas distribution across all major towns in Purulia, Asansol and Durgapur.

He will also be inaugurating the LPG import terminal at Haldia, that came up against an investment of Rs 1100 crore, built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation to cater the growing demand of LPG in eastern region. This comes crucial when the LPG penetration in Bengal increased to 99.5 percent till date that was only 41.4 percent in April 2014. Modi will also be laying the foundation stone of the second catalytic dewaxing unit, with a capacity of 270 MMTPA and estimated cost of Rs 1,019 crores, at the Haldia Refinery of the Indian Oil

Corporation.

He will also be inaugurating a four lane ROB-cum-flyover, developed at a cost of Rs 190 crore, at Ranichak in Haldia on National Highway 41 ensuring uninterrupted traffic movement from Kolaghat to Haldia Dock Complex.