PM set to flag off extension of city Metro's North-South corridor today

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengal on Monday to address a public rally at Chinsurah in Hooghly and flag off the extension of the city's North-South Metro corridor from Noapara to



Dakshineswar.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Chinsurah at around 3.30 pm where he will be addressing a public meeting at Sahaganj's Dunlop Ground. From another venue in the same area, he will be virtually flagging off the extension Metro corridor up to Dakshineswar.

The Metro service from Dakshineswar will be available from Tuesday. The first and last Metro service from Dakshineswar will be at 7.30 am and 9.30 pm respectively.

There will be two—Baranagar and Dakshineswar—more stations with extension of 4.14 km of Metro track from Noapara in the city's northern

fringes.

It would take around one hour five minutes to reach New Garia from Dakshineswar

by Metro.

The Prime Minister will leave Kolkata on Monday

itself. The security at Chinsurah has been tightened up to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the Prime Minister's visit.