'PM sent more vaccine doses to B'desh than Bengal'

Ayushgram/Mangalkot (East Burdwan): Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is risking lives of common people by holding rallies in the state, president of Trinamool Youth Congress Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said the former had sent more Covid vaccines to Bangladesh than Bengal.



While addressing a rally at Mangalkot in East Burdwan, Abhishek mocked the Prime Minister for maintaining hypocrisy when it comes to diplomacy with Bangladesh.

"When you (TMC supporters) and I shout 'Joy Bangla' slogans, they (BJP) call us Bangladeshis. But, about 10 days back the Prime Minister himself uttered the same phrase in Bangladesh," Abhishek said.

At another rally in Ayushgram, Abhishek said the whole country was watching how the Prime Minister and Home Minister along with their cabinet colleagues were coming to Bengal like daily passengers to stop one woman from coming to power.

"It is unprecedented in the history of India as the Prime Minister and the Home Minister are coming almost every week to Bengal to campaign for their candidates. Their sole purpose is to stop a woman, the only woman Chief Minister in the country from coming to power for the third time. The woman with a broken leg has driven these leaders mad," he said. Abhishek exuded confidence that his party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), would come to power with two-third majority as people don't like outsiders, who come to Bengal only to speak lies. "While the Prime Minister makes false promises, Mamata Banerjee implements what she vows. People have to decide whether they want free ration or hollow promises," he remarked.

Lambasting the BJP leaders, the TMYC president asked: "These leaders were like migratory birds. They come only before elections. You do not find them during pandemic or natural calamity. Did you find any BJP leader during lockdown?"

Banerjee said sarcastically those who wanted to create 'Sonar Bangla' could not even write their names in Bengali. "The outsiders have no knowledge of the culture and history of Bengal. Still, they are dreaming of controlling Bengal," he maintained.