PM rural housing plan goal: Haringhata block of Nadia grabs top slot

Kolkata: Haringhata block of Nadia district has secured the first position in the country when it comes to completion of construction of the highest number of dwellings under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awaas Yojana- (PMGSY) for the 2018-19 fiscal. The block was given the target of constructing 1822 houses in the financial year 2018-19. The Haringhata block has been able to come up with 1810 houses under PMGSY (category II) and has thus ranked the first in the country in this respect.



PMGSY previously Indira Awaas Yojana, is a social welfare flagship programme, created by the Indian Government, to provide housing for the rural poor in India.

Haringhata BDO Krishna Gopal Dhara has already received the national award and appreciation certificate from the Ministry of Rural Development at a programme in New Delhi.

"We will work hard to ensure that the projects launched by the state government can be utilised in the best possible way so that it can reach the maximum of poor and rural people," a senior official of the district administration said.

In April 2015, Nadia was declared as the first open defecation free district in the country. UNICEF and the World Bank had helped the district to achieve the feat. Since then April 30 is being observed as "Nirmal Bangla Diwas" in the state.

On 26 June 2015, the Nadia district administration was conferred with the United Nations Public Service Award 2015 for eliminating open defecation in the district.

The award was presented by acting Secretary General of the UN Lenni Montiel along with Head UN Women Stefani Senese to the then District Magistrate of Nadia and Sabhapati of Nadia Zilla Parishad on conclusion of United Nations Day Celebrations 2015 held at Medellin, Columbia.

