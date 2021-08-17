PM must apologise for saying Matangini Hazra was from Assam: TMC

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scant knowledge of history and demanded an apology from him for incorrectly saying that freedom fighter from Bengal, Matangini Hazra, hailed from Assam.

Bengal TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the Prime Minister has scant knowledge of history and merely read out a written text in a "dramatic style".

The TMC spokesperson tweeted: "@BJP4India Matangini Hazra from Assam? R u mad? U don't know history. U have no feelings. You just read a written speech (that also by others) with drama."

"This is insult to Bengal. You must beg apology. Hope Your LOP from East Midnapore will also condemn such a mistake," Ghosh added, while attaching a purported clipping of the speech. The TMC leader sought a response from Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly and Nandigram's BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who had often referred to the contribution of Medinipur, from where Matangini Hazra hailed, to the freedom struggle.

The Trinamool Congress tweeted on its official handle, "Matangini Hazra is a freedom fighter from Bengal, Mr. @narendramodi!"

"With such scant regard for our glorious history, you have insulted all of #Bengal once again. Is @BJP4India committed to erasing our history? Mocking it as they please? SHAME," the party said, attaching a purported video with the post.

State Left Front chairman Biman Bose said, "Things like these happen if someone who has grown up with RSS teachings does not care to read or find out on his own and depends on the text prepared by his office without even checking."