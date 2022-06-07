PM Modi's regime darkest period in Indian history: TMC

Kolkata: Claiming that in the past 75 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime at the Centre has been the darkest period in Indian history when a single man has lowered the prestige of the country in the eyes of foreigners, Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed Modi for misleading people, making false promises regarding jobs, degenerating the security and safety of women, halting the progress and development of the country.



Trinamool leaders said that his "acche din" has turned into a "nightmare".

Calling PM Modi a liar, Trinamool Congress tweeted: "Mr. Prime Minister, YOU ARE A LIAR. You lied about jobs, you lied about ensuring safety and security of women, you lied about taking this nation ahead on the path of growth and progress. And now, the people of India suffer... #KahaanHaiAchheDin, @narendramodi ji?"

Trinamool Mahila Congress president Chandrima Bhattacharya said that people are being pushed into extreme poverty by the Centre. She tweeted: "UNEMPLOYMENT is on the rise. Rampant FARMER SUICIDES, INFLATION, Extreme POVERTY. Can't talk enough about your gifts, Mr. @narendramodi! Shame on you for single-handedly destroying our country! #KahaanHaiAchheDin."

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli G Dastidar tweeted: "The past 8 years of the Modi government only reflect FAILURE! Be it MISMANAGEMENT during the pandemic, RISE IN ATROCITIES against women & girls, or INFLATION - @narendramodi ji has covered all aspects in letting us down. What's next, Modi ji? #KahaanHaiAchheDin"

Trinamool Congress MLA and actor turned politician Soham Chakraborty tweeted: "@narendramodi ji should write a book named '101 ways to ruin a country'! With all the DECEPTIVE policies & constant LIES, @BJP4India has been making a MOCKERY out of governance. It's shameful how in these 8 years @BJP4India has only TORTURED the people! #KahaanHaiAchheDin."

Trinamool Congress leaders said in the past 8 years the condition of the country has turned from bad to worse. The common people have been deprived.

By lowering the interest of EPF the BJP has not only helped the big companies but it is also a ploy to loot the people of the country and eat into their hard-earned money.