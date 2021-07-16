PM Modi's praise for UP's Covid handling politically biased: CM

KOLKATA: Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech lauding Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation and its fight against Covid as a 'politically biased' opinion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the BJP-run state is "out of the rule of law".

When it comes to Covid management, Banerjee gave 'grade-B' to Uttar Pradesh recollecting the incidents of dumping of bodies of Covid victims into river Ganges.

"Prime Minister is well aware of the situation in Uttar Pradesh... But they have no choice appreciating it, as it is their baby," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said replying to a question regarding the Prime Minister's praises for Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Earlier, the Prime Minister on Thursday said: "UP stood up and battled the virus efficiently. Despite being India's most populous state, the manner in which Uttar Pradesh handled and controlled the pandemic is worthy of praise. UP's handling of the second wave of Covid has been unparalleled".

Reacting to the same, Banerjee said: "In reply to the question about such a statement (Prime Minister's speech), I must say 'speech is silver and silence is golden.' There is no rule of law in UP. Incidents like that of Unnao to Hathras took place. Even journalists were not spared. But, how many teams of different commissions and investigating agencies have been pressed into action there? Instead, they always defame Bengal. They are labeling pre-poll violence, when the administration was in the hands of the Election Commission. Basically people are being misled".

She further said: "Can they (Uttar Pradesh government) show any record about the number of people who died due to Covid? They even did not ensure cremation of Covid patients in a respectful manner, instead they dumped the bodies in holy Ganga. The bodies floated down the river and reached Bihar and Bengal. Go and enquire how many bodies were lifted from the river in Bihar?"