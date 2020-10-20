PM likely to inaugurate Puja that is flouting Covid norms

Kolkata: Flouting state government's order that no cultural programme can be held close to the Durga Puja pandal, state BJP has set up a makeshift stage at Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) to organise it.

The Puja is being organised at EZCC which is under the Ministry of Culture in defiance of the norms that no religious function can be held in the premises belonging to the centre or state governments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the puja virtually. Trinamool Congress leaders, Saugata Roy and

Kalyan Banerjee had already slammed the BJP for "illegally holding the Puja at an auditorium belonging to the Ministry of Culture."

Senior officials of North 24-Parganas district administration said they were keeping a tab on the situation. After the High Court order the area would be declared as a containment zone and visitors would not be allowed within the premises.

It is mandatory to put up the names of the organizers who would be allowed inside the premises.

Senior BJP leaders said the Puja is "like our family

affair and we will go ahead with it."