PM-KISAN: Applications of 10L farmers not granted by Centre

Kolkata: The Bengal government has written to the Centre after the matter came to light that applications of nearly 10 lakh farmers from Bengal have not been approved yet for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her annoyance in this connection as the state's farmers are getting deprived of the schemes' benefits.

It needs mention that the Mamata Banerjee government provides financial assistance to around 63 lakh farmers under Krishak Bandhu scheme and the financial assistance has been increased to Rs 10,000 per annum after Trinamool Congress formed government for the third consecutive term. "The question has been raised that despite the farmers getting adequate financial assistance from the state government, why would they get deprived of the benefits of the Centre's scheme," said a senior state government officer.

Sources said that at least 44.5 lakh farmers have applied for PM-Kisan and applications of around 10.5 lakh have not been approved yet. The preliminary reason that came to surface for the same is the "lack of documents" furnished to get the benefit.

A senior secretary posted at Nabanna has written the letter on July 30. The Centre is yet to give reply to the letter, sources said.

Necessary moves would be taken from the higher authority and further correspondence with the Centre would be established in this regard in case the state does not receive any reply from the Modi-government.

During the poll rallies senior BJP leaders had alleged that the state government did not allow implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme in the state despite the Chief Minister's repeated letters stating to send data to the state for verification.

Finally, only 7.03 lakh farmers from Bengal had received the benefit on May 14. Interestingly, the BJP-led Centre drew flak from different quarters on the day for not only ignoring Bengal - to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to turn "Sonar Bangla" - in inviting to attend the PM-Kisan fund release programme but also for avoiding interaction even with a single beneficiary from the agrarian society in the state that was given the benefit for the first time.

The state Home department had then tweeted that "Due to demand and actions of CM (Chief Minister) and GOWB (Government of West Bengal), 7 lakh farmers of West Bengal got their due entitlement, the first instalment of Kisan Samman Nidhi today by direct transfer as per data submitted by State. State will fight for its farmers. It is clarified that West Bengal did not receive any invitation for the PM-Kisan fund release programme today."

The day before the fund release programme, Banerjee wrote to farmers stating that they are receiving much less than that of their legitimate due of Rs 18,000 for each beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

She further stated: "The Centre was not releasing the amount citing different reasons and finally whatever a section of farmers of Bengal are getting is the outcome of her fight to let them get the benefit".