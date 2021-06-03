PM, Home Min must get show-cause notices under Disaster Mgnt Act: Abhishek

Kolkata: Demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah must be served show-cause notices under the Disaster Management Act for holding huge poll campaigns, Trinamool Congress MP of Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at them for serving show-cause notice to former Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.



"Those who have show-caused Bandyopadhyay on the pretext of Disaster Management Act must be show-caused first. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must be show-caused under the Disaster Management Act. When the number of Covid cases was rising in the state, the Prime Minister used to visit and address huge rallies by saying that he did not see such big gatherings. Then why action should not be taken against the PM," stated Banerjee while visiting the cyclone-affected areas of Patharpratima in South 24-Parganas.

He added: "Action must also be taken against the top officials of the Election Commission who contributed to the rise in infection by holding the polls in eight phases. Disaster Management Act must be enforced against them as well. Action must be taken against various political parties. The PM and Home Minister must see their faces in the mirror before show-causing Bandyopadhyay who had worked for the people during the difficult situation of Covid and the cyclone."

Abhishek also inspected the 20 km stretch affected by Cyclone Yaas. He also spoke to people in the relief camp and assured them that they would get financial help from the state as promised by the Chief Minister. The state government has already announced a package of Rs 1,000 crore, he added.

Later in the day, Abhishek also visited the cyclone-affected areas of Sandeshkhali in North 24-Parganas. He inspected the coastal areas and visited a rescue centre at Rampur High School. He also spoke to the villagers who had taken shelter at the rescue centre.