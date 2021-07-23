'PM has given me time, will meet him'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when she visits Delhi next week in the first one-on-one encounter after the closely contested state elections that she won in May.She is likely to meet the Prime Minister on July 28.



"I will go to Delhi for 2-3 days. I will meet the President if I get time. PM has given me time. I will meet him," she said, as she attacked the Central government over a range of issues from the Pegasus snooping scandal to the tax raids on media houses at a news conference.

Mamata's trip to Delhi has generated a fair amount of buzz given her recent success against the ruling party.