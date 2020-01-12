PM has completely brushed aside real issues, alleges Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Youth Congress president and party MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the needs and concerns of the people of Bengal that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had raised before him on several occasions.



Banerjee also alleged discrimination between BJP-ruled states and non-BJP ruled states when it comes to disbursement of funds.

"The Hon'ble PM spoke on a range of issues. However he has completely brushed aside the real issues, the needs and concerns Didi (Mamata Banerjee) has raised with him on several occasions," Banerjee tweeted on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached the city on Saturday afternoon, attended a number of programmes and on Sunday spoke at Belur Math and then at the 150 year celebration programme of Kolkata Port Trust, before leaving for Delhi.

It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who met the Prime Minister at Raj Bhavan on Saturday, had urged him to disburse Rs 30,000 crore that the Centre owes to the state and another Rs 7,000 crore grant for Cyclone Bulbul that hit the state in November last year and caused huge damage.

"Swiftly disbursing approx Rs 30,000 crore due to be paid to West Bengal, Rs 7,000 Crore grant for Cyclone Bulbul, the Iron Bridge he had promised 3 years ago for Gangasagar Mela etc, all these burning issues which needed attention from the PM, seemed completely missing," said the Trinamool Youth Congress president in another tweet.

"Why didn't the Hon'ble PM say a single word about it?" questioned the Trinamool MP.

"Why does he always discriminate between BJP-ruled states & the non-BJP states? Why similar to West Bengal, all non BJP-ruled states have to face this apathy from the Central Government?" rued Banerjee.

The Trinamool MP also criticised the Prime Minister over his move of renaming the Kolkata Port Trust in the name of Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"Bengal has no differences with PM Modi renaming the Kolkata Port after one of the stalwart legends of Bengal as a part of his Govt's renaming spree. Sadly, the name change brings very little relief or benefit to the lives of common people in #Bengal," Banerjee posted.

He further maintained: "If the Hon'ble PM could have announced any Port Development and/or Waterways Development initiatives which created further jobs & investments, it would have been the perfect gift to the youth of Bengal on Swami Vivekananda's birthday, which we celebrate as National Youth Day."

The Prime Minister, while addressing the 150th year celebration of Kolkata Port Trust, hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government alleging that

the Centre's welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan

Mantri Kissan Samman Nidhi are not

being allowed in the state as the money gets directly transferred to the beneficiaries, doing away with middlemen and disallowing 'syndicates' or 'cut money'.

In retaliation, Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said that such statements about cut money are made by children and not somebody of the PM's stature.