PM Cares Fund: TMC demands inquiry into appointment of private firm for audit

Kolkata: Samir Chakraborty, Trinamool Congress MLA has demanded an inquiry into the appointment SARC and Associates, a chartered accountant firm to audit the PM Cares Fund without tender.

He raised a question as to how a private CA firm owned by Sunil Gupta was appointed without any tender.

Chakraborty wondered: "When the Prime Minister's name is involved then it is a government account and how the CAG is not allowed to audit the account. It is really

funny."

Calling the setting up of the PM Cares Fund the biggest fund in recent times,

Chakraborty said that thousands of crores have been deposited in the account but no one has any access.

The Centre is not disclosing the amount that has been deposited so far. "Every Indian has a right to know as the Prime Minister's name has been involved that current status of the account,"

he said adding, the silence on the part of the Centre clearly indicates that it wants to hide

something.