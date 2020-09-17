'PM Cares Fund' most 'opaque dark fund' in world, says Derek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader, Derek O'Brien speaking in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday referring to the PM CARES Fund as "PM couldn't-care-less" fund—set up in the wake of the pandemic in March by the Prime Minister's office—said that it is the most "opaque dark fund" in the world.



O'Brien also accused the government of using the Covid pandemic to turn a democracy into an autocracy. He said: "This government needs humility to work with states to fight Covid-19. You must not use pandemic to convert democracy into an autocracy."