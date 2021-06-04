PM calls Mukul Roy after Abhishek visits his ailing wife in hosp

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called up Mukul Roy, BJP national vice- president and party's MLA from Krishnanagar North and inquired about his wife's health on Thursday.



She is undergoing treatment at a South Kolkata nursing home.

Mukul Roy was also inflicted with the infection and was put at a guest house in Salt Lake. He returned to his house at Kanchrapara on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee , Trinamool Youth Congress president and party MP from Diamond Harbour had called on her at the private nursing home on Wednesday.

He met Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and inquired about his mother's health.

Banerjee said she was like her mother and had spent his childhood and youth with the Roy family.

Political experts felt Modi's phone call was a damage control exercise. She was admitted to the hospital for some days ago.

But he did not get time to call up Roy and did so only after Banerjee had visited her at the hospital.