Please cooperate to maintain peace: Mamata tells Guv

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her annoyance over the frequent tweets and press briefings made by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar criticising the state government and senior officers of the administration.



Banerjee sent a letter to the Governor after the latter tweeted expressing his willingness to meet the Chief Minister on Tuesday at a time of her choice. Banerjee wrote to the Governor: "I am really sorry to see your frequent tweets and press briefings criticizing the state government and also involving the senior officers of the state. You would no doubt appreciate that the prime focus of the state administration at present is to maintain peaceful situation as against what is going on throughout the country."

The letter further read: "The Constitutional obligation in my view is to support the state government machinery to maintain peace and harmony rather than aggravating the situation by provoking elements who may attempt to disturb the order and tranquillity. Please cooperate to maintain peace."

In response to the Chief Minister's letter, the Governor mentioned that he would look forward to meeting the Chief Minister on Tuesday.