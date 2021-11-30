Plea seeking civic polls in one go: HC adjourns hearing

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in connection with the petition to hold civic elections in Bengal in one phase to December 1.

On Thursday, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections will be held on December 19 and the entire process would be over by December 22. However, the Commission didn't announce the election of the Howrah Municipal Corporation because of legal issues.

BJP had filed the PIL seeking direction to the Bengal government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold municipal polls in the state in one phase.

The court during the earlier hearing directed the state government and State Election Commission to file an affidavit in connection with the arrangements of the election.

In an affidavit submitted before the Calcutta High Court on Monday, the SEC has claimed that 85 per cent of the residents in Kolkata have received double vaccine doses followed by Howrah Municipal Corporation where 55 per cent have got both the jabs.

So to start with, the Commission wants to hold polls in the two civic bodies and will gradually do so for all municipalities where elections are pending. Elections are pending in 112 municipalities of the state, including Kolkata, from 2020. It was learnt a few days ago that the arrears of re-election will be completed by the State Election Commission in two or three steps.