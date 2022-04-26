Plea on compensation to the kin of Bogtui victims: HC seeks state's reply

KOLKATA:The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought the State government's response in a plea questioning the conduct of the State government in extending compensation and government jobs for the kin of the victims of the violence that erupted in Birbhum district.



On April 8, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the CBI to investigate the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh that was followed by arson in Bogtui village, Rampurhat, Birbhum, that killed eight people, including two children. On March 21, Sheikh was killed by unknown miscreants at Rampurhat in Birbhum district. Cops rushed the Trinamool Congress leader to Rampurhat hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Shortly after the incident, violence broke out in the area. A mob allegedly locked up 10- 12 houses and set it on fire. Eight persons, including two children, were allegedly burnt alive inside a house in Rampurhat. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reportedly visited the site of the killings and had announced compensation.

The next hearing is on

July 26.