Plea for CBI probe in Panihati Councillor murder case: HC seeks state's response

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday sought state government's response in connection with plea seeking CBI probe into murder of Trinamool Congress Panihati councillor Anupam Dutta.



A Division Bench, Bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj, was apprised by the counsel appearing for the petitioner that a CBI probe in necessary into the brutal murder of Dutta.

He was reportedly shot dead on March 12 when he had gone to take stock of work on a park in his area. CCTV footage of the area shows Dutta riding pillion on a two-wheeler when he was shot at point-blank rage. The assailant was seen wearing a blue and white striped T-shirt besides a mask.

Dutta was rushed to a local hospital in Belghoria where he was declared 'brought dead'.

In a separate incident, Tapan Kandu, four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality in Bengal's Purulia district, was allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants near his home on March 13. His family accused the local police of involvement in connection with the murder. Especially, the inspector in charge of Jhalda police who later got a clean chit by the SP.