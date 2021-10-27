Plea against action for non-participation rejected by HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea, challenging the state government notification mentioning disciplinary action would be taken against those who do not participate in the Duare Ration project.

A division bench, comprising Justice Shekhar B. Saraf and Justice Sugata Majumdar during the hearing of public interest litigation filed by ration dealers said: "Upon considering the arguments placed before us, we feel that this matter is required to be taken up by the regular bench and no extreme urgency is present in the said appeal."

The division bench further pointed out that the prayer on restraining the respondents from taking any coercive steps against the Fair Price Shop dealers all over Bengal was premature.

In September, the Calcutta High Court Single Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha had

also dismissed a petition by some licensed fair price

shop (FPS) owners challenging the state government's newly introduced 'Duare Ration (ration at doorstep)' programme, observing that the scheme does not appear to contravene any provision of law.