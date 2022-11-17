'Platelet transfusion, fluid overload causing harm to dengue patients'

kolkata: Besides dengue shock syndrome, unnecessary transfusion of platelets in dengue patients and fluid overloads are also causing serious harm to the patients, apprehend a section of health officials.



It has been ascertained that due to unnecessary platelet transfusion, fluid is getting deposited in the lungs of patients. It is triggering heart failure in some patients. Dryness of liquid is very common in case of dengue patients. There is lack of proper monitoring when the platelets should be administered on the patient. Most of the dengue patients who died of the disease suffered from dengue shock syndrome. But there are some cases where unnecessary transfusion of platelets might have eventually triggered heart failure, a senior health official said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a meeting on health related issues where discussion may take place on the dengue situation in the state. State health department has already issued standard guidelines regarding treatment of dengue patients in hospitals.

A review meeting was held by the health officials with all the Chief Medical Officer of Health in the districts (CMOHs), MSVP & Principals of various medical colleges and Superintendents of District Hospitals on Wednesday. The operational points for hospital based management of dengue & malaria have been reinforced.

In view of dengue deaths still being reported, Nursing Supervisors and Superintendents have been directed to keep an eye on the dengue patient load and severe cases of dengue.

Around 506 fresh dengue cases were detected in the state on Wednesday while around 5,867 tests were performed.