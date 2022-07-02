Plastic ban: Adhere or pay hefty fines

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), through the public address system, requested shopkeepers not to use plastic bags below 75 microns. Fines from Rs 50 to Rs 500 will be imposed for flouting the order, the civic body said on Friday.



Shopkeepers of Sarat Bose Road market said from Saturday, they would be using plastic bags that were above 75 microns. "Each bag costs Rs 3 but we will have to follow the government order or face punishment."

At Jadubabur Bazar and Manicktala markets, most of the shopkeepers have started using plastic bags above 75 microns from Friday.

Senior officials of the KMC's market department said a week's time would be given and then drives would be conducted and anybody using plastic bags that were less that 75 microns would be fined.

Meanwhile, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority will use biodegradable plastic and cloth bags in its markets in phases.

The decision has been taken after nationwide ban has been imposed on the use of plastic bags below 75 microns.

NKDA authorities have put up notices in its markets urging shopkeepers not to use plastic bags below 75 microns.

In CD market, a pilot project has been taken up where biodegradable plastic bags are being given to the customers. This will be introduced in phases, said Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA. It has 10 markets and two hawkers' markets under its aegis.