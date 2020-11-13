Plasmapheresis conducted on Soumitra

Kolkata: The doctors have carried out plasmapheresis on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Thursday.



According to a senior doctor of the private hospital, plasmapheresis was performed successfully and no external bleeding occurred.

The doctor also said that the actor's blood pressure dropped a little bit. In the afternoon some issues appeared and the doctors performed repeated CT scans.

No abnormality was however found in the CT scan report. His health condition has been stable and blood pressure was also normal. The patient had developed some fever which was because of multiple blood transfusions which was required for plasmapheresis.

"Actor's heart, liver, and lungs are all stable. We had a worry that he might bleed but nothing happened as of now. Plasmapheresis would be conducted on the actor on every alternate day. We would again reanalyze his state of consciousness," a senior doctor said.

It may be mentioned that the doctors had conducted Tracheostomy on the actor on Wednesday. The doctors also said that they will have to go slow as he is very weak.