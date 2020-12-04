Plans ready to replace five old bridges in state

Kolkata: After conducting the safety audit of 32 bridges, the state government has taken up a major project of replacing five bridges with new ones.



Interestingly, all the five bridges that need to be completely replaced are in Jhargram district. The bridges are situated at Kalaboni, Dakaisale, Salgeria, Bangajore and Satyadihi.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was the Trinamool Congress-led government that undertook a safety audit of bridges that were lying in neglect for decades.

These bridges are being maintained by the state Irrigation and Waterways department. Not just that, the safety audit report, which was submitted last month, is also being maintained by the department.

Some of these bridges have roads that are maintained by the state Public Works Department (PWD). It is being planned to handover those bridges to the state PWD for further maintenance.

According to a senior state government official, the safety audit report recommends complete replacement of five bridges and 'major repairing' of four bridges. Minor repairing is required in the remaining 23 bridges.

There are five bridges in Kolkata that need minor repairing — Chingrighata Road

Bridge, one 51 metre-long bridge near Alipore Zoo and three bridges across Beliaghata Circular Canal.

The detailed project report for construction of the new bridges has already been prepared. Approval has also been given to designs along with other aspects of the structures.

Initially, the decision was taken to undertake the work of replacing the bridges with new ones using the Special Infrastructure Project Fund. But, now the officials are trying to identify another scheme for funding the project.

"Besides replacing the five bridges with new ones, steps have also been taken to repair the other four bridges. There is an apex committee, comprising senior engineers. There are four regional committees under the apex committee. These committees are looking after maintenance of bridges that need minor repairing. Special machineries including non-destructive test machines and strain gaze have also been bought for round-the-year assessment and maintenance of the bridges," the official said.

He further said WAPCOS, a PSU of the Central government, was engaged to undertake the safety audit that began in October, 2017.

It may be mentioned that the state PWDs have also carried out a safety audit of the bridges that are under its jurisdiction.