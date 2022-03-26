Plans on to increase capacity of Balupara truck terminus

balurghat: Agricultural Marketing minister Biplab Mitra on Friday inspected Hili block's Balupara truck terminus in order to increase its capacity. Mitra was accompanied by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Ayesha Rani A and the Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad Lipika Roy.



After the inspection Mitra said: "We have inspected the Balupara truck terminus to review its infrastructure. We have a plan to increase its capacity so that 1000 trucks can be parked there at a time."

According to him, the inspection was conducted in order to increase its present capacity as Balupara truck terminus is an important truck terminus where several trucks are parked with goods for export to Bangladesh through Hili international land port from the Indian side.

"Trucks carrying goods from both India and Bangladesh used to halt there for the purpose of export and import trade from both ends. It is now essential to increase its capacity so that as many as 1000 goods carrying trucks may assemble there at a time," the minister said.

District administrative officials including the DM and the Sabhadhipati of Zilla Parishad were present there during inspection,"

he said.