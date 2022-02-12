'Plans on to develop more infra for Gangarampur Rly station'

BALURGHAT: General Manager (GM) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways Anshul Gupta on Friday afternoon visited Gangarampur railway station to inspect its infrastructure in order to provide better passenger service.

Gupta said: "It was a routine inspection to oversee the overall infrastructure there and the progress of pending works that were undertaken by the Rail department. At present, the Railway is planning to develop more infrastructures for Gangarampur station."

According to him, the longstanding demand of preparing a place for loading of goods at Gangarampur station will be given priority. "A well-equipped waiting room for the passengers will also be built up there. The signalling system will be made better in future," he said.