Plans on to conduct genome sequencing at state-owned institute

KOLKATA: The state Health department plans to take initiatives to conduct genome sequencing in a state government-owned institution to detect the mutant and examine the changes in the genetic structure of various Covid variants. This will help the Health department to combat the pandemic in a better way.



According to the primary plans, the department is keen on setting up a genome sequencing centre at any of the state-owned hospitals in the city. One of the prestigious institutions — School of Tropical Medicine — is one of the front runners to get a genome sequencing centre.

The genome sequencing may start within the next couple of months if everything goes as per plan.

Till now, genome sequencing

tests have been done at the National Institute of Biomedical Genomics, Kalyani.

If the state government develops a parallel infrastructure, it will help the department to identify new variants of Covid (if there is further mutation). Many patients across the country have been found to be affected with delta plus variants. The Delta variant has already caused maximum damages to the people. Now, it's a major concern how the delta plus variant would be dealt with, feel experts.

As it is highly transmissible, people in large numbers have fallen victim to the Delta strain.

At present, the state Health department has to send the samples to Kalyani and wait for some days to get the report. The state government will also be able to cut the cost of each genome sequencing if the new set up is ready at the School of Tropical Medicine, sources said.