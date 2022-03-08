Plans on for 'no strike zone' and beautification in Hills

DARJEELING: Following its thumping victory in the Darjeeling civic polls, Hamro Party is in the process of preparing a roadmap for good governance and development.



"We will have short term, mid-term and long-term goals. There are many issues that need to be addressed immediately while there are many that will take time to be resolved," stated Ajoy Edwards of Hamro Party.

The party plans to declare the Municipality area a "No strike zone." Beautification of the town, garbage disposal will be addressed on a priority basis."The heritage town hall will get a makeover with manicured lawns, flowers and benches in the façade where people can sit and even take pictures with the clock tower in the backdrop," stated Edwards. Incidentally, garbage trucks and trolleys used to be parked in this façade turning the magnificent structure into an eyesore.

Signage will be put up giving direction to important landmarks and public utility services, including police station, hospitals and fire brigade in both English and Nepali. "A resolution will be adopted declaring Nepali as the official language in the Municipality," stated Edwards. Accounts of the Municipality will be placed every month so that the general public are aware of the revenue collected and how the funds are being spent. "The public will have a major say in the functioning of the municipality and it will be run with transparency," added Edwards.

Meanwhile the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) held a central committee meeting in Darjeeling on Tuesday to review the recent political developments including the civic poll results. The party bagged 9 seats out of the 32 emerging as the second largest party after HP that had secured 18 seats.

"Our role will be of a responsible and strong opposition party in the Municipality. We will extend full cooperation but will also raise our voice when required," stated Anit Thapa, party's president.