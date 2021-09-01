Planning to rejig syllabus at school level: Minister

kolkata: The state Education department has begun work for complete restructuring of the syllabus in the school level in a bid to modernise it in sync with the fast changing scenario.



"We are planning to bring in a change in the syllabus. It is in discussion stage," state Education minister Bratya Basu said on the sidelines of a programme to mark the occasion of Library Day.

Sources in the Education department said the minister had asked to start working on a modernized syllabus in accordance with the national and international curriculums. .

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had constituted Syllabus Restructure Committee after coming to power for the first time.

The committee had brought in a change in the syllabus at the school level.

The syllabus for classes I, III, V and VII was revised in the year 2013, that of classes II,IV, VI , VIII and pre primary was restructured in 2014 , class IX syllabus was revised in 2015 and class X in 2016.

The higher secondary level curriculum was restructured in the year 2014 .

National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) takes around three years in changing curriculum of a single class.

"There are various aspects that need to be taken into account," explained the official.