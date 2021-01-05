Planning Commission like body to be formed to honour Netaji: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced the setting up of a state-level planning commission when the Centre has abolished the same in the



national level to introduce Niti Ayog.

It will be set up in the line of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's vision. Advice of Nobel laureates Prof Amartya Sen and Prof Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee would also be taken in this regard.

Banerjee made the announcement while holding the first meeting of the committee formed for the year-long celebration of Netaji's 125 th birth anniversary

this year. "The Centre abolished the Planning Commission, which was actually the vision of Netaji. Now, we will set up a planning commission in the state," Banerjee said, adding that the states used to get opportunities to speak to members of the Planning Commission and even their issues were well addressed. But there is no such scope since Niti Ayog was introduced.

At the same time "Jai Hind Bahini" will be set up in schools, colleges and universities. The participating students will be undergoing training like that of NCC cadets.

The police will be providing the training. The participating students would also be getting fellowship. The state government will distribute Netaji's famous book "Taruner Swapna" among students after printing it in different languages. "Netaji National University" will also be set up in the state. "We will fund the entire project of setting up the national university named after Netaji and there is no need to seek help from anyone," Banerje said without naming the Centre.

Banerjee reiterated her demand for declaring national holiday on Netaji's birthday and declassification of the files still lying with the Centre. She also took a dig at the Centre as it is yet to take any initiative to celebrate Netaji's 125 th birth anniversary. She also announced the setting up of a monument at Rajarhat as a mark of respect to Azad Hind Fauz. Former MP Sugata Basu, Netaji's grandson, has been given the responsibility to ensure that the monument comes up as an archive of Netaji's life and work.

"Desha Nayak Divas" will be celebrated in the state on the day of Netaji's birthday on January 23 and Banerjee will be heading a rally that will originate from Shyambazar Five point crossing at 12.15 pm and end at Netaji's statue on Red Road. Rallies will be organised in every block and she urged women to blow conch shells right at 12.15 pm the time when Netaji was born.

The Independence Day parade in Kolkata this year will be dedicated to Netaji. A short film on life and work of Netaji will be released besides 50 video clippings of around 1 minute each.