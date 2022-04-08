Plan worth Rs 88L to stop waterlogging at RKM

Kolkata: The state Water Resources Investigation and Development department has chalked a comprehensive plan worth Rs 88 lakh to clear accumulated water from Ramakrishna Mission, Narendrapur.



The work to implement the project was inaugurated at a function at RKM, Narendrapur, on Thursday. Dr Manas Bhuniya, minister for Water Resources Investigation and Development department, Biman Bandyopadhyay, Speaker, West Bengal Assembly, Firdousi Begum, MLA and Swami Sarvolokanandaji, secretary of Narendrapur RKM were present.

Waterlogging inside the RKM premises has been a major issue for the past four decades due to lack of proper drainage system in the area. The vast areas surrounding the mandir gate are flooded every year. The dairy is badly hit due to the inundation and the water takes 15 days to two months to recede.

Swami Sarvolokananda said the RKM authorities had submitted a project report to the Water Resources Investigation and Development department following which senior officials of the department conducted a survey and submitted a detailed report to the department.

Senior officials of the department said work will be conducted on a war footing and it is hoped that waterlogging inside the premises will be a matter of the past. The department has sanctioned Rs 88 lakh for the scheme.