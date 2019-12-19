Plan to provide 24-hour water supply in toilets of slum areas

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is taking steps to provide 24-hour water supply in toilets of slum areas. The aim of the initiative is to maintain hygiene in such areas.



The pilot project was started in ward number 11 in North Kolkata at Mohunbagan Bustee in 2005.

The then Left Front controlled board did not show any interest and the project got stalled within a few months.

Deputy mayor Atin Ghosh, who is a councillor from ward 11, restarted the project at an event on Thursday in presence of Mayor Firhad Hakim. If the project is successful it will be implemented in other wards where there are slums.

The KMC will draw water from deep tube wells and purify it before supplying it to the slums. Overhead tanks will be set up where the water will be stored.

Addressing a gathering, Ghosh said the plan aimed at maintaining hygiene in the toilets of slum areas. The project is likely to start soon in Chetla. Ghosh said the project in North Kolkata will help around 30,000 slum dwellers.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has set up a Thika cell to provide assistance to the thika tenants or sub tenants to have their flats after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took the initiative that better facilities should be provided to slum dwellers.

It may be mentioned that the Centre had set up Calcutta Metropolitan Development Authority

(CMDA) now known as KMDA in the early 1970s through an Act to develop the slums with the funds available from World Bank .