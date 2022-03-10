Plan for construction management must for nod to house plan

KOLKATA: Builders will have to submit Construction Management Plan along with the Building Plan for setting up houses in New Town. This will be needed for getting the building plan sanctioned by New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).



The plan must specify as to how they will be stacking construction materials and dispose of demolition waste and debris. The decision has been taken by New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA). It is for the first time when an initiative has been taken by a development agency. Penalty will be imposed if the construction management plan is flouted.

NKDA took the decision after it was found that contractors dump the construction materials on the road causing great inconvenience to the residents. The residents had lodged several complaints with NKDA.

The stone chips that pile up on the roads are potential threat to the riders of motor cycles.

The sand and cement kept on the road lead to clogging of the underground sewer lines during monsoon. Moreover, in big construction sites, generators are used to illuminate the area to carry out construction work after sundown.

The builders will have to submit the construction management plan along with the building plan.

Just as penalty is imposed if the sanctioned plan is violated similarly punitive action is taken if the construction management plan is not obeyed. Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA, said if the construction management plan is followed then the residents will not be inconvenienced and at the same time a system in managing the construction materials will be developed. As hectic construction work is going on in New Town, such a management plan will be of great help.

It may be mentioned as builders keep construction materials on the road without following norm in Kolkata the flow of traffic in areas, where constructions are going on, is often badly hit.