Plan for a 'permanent political solution' for Hills within state: CM

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged representatives of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) to come out with a plan for a 'permanent political solution' to the Gorkha impasse. She further stated that elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and the Panchayats in the Hills will be held soon after the publication of the revised electoral rolls.



Chairing an administrative meeting of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in Kurseong on Tuesday, Banerjee directed Anit Thapa, President, BGPM and Roshan Giri, General Secretary, GJM to form a steering committee. "Take Amar Singh Rai (former Darjeeling MLA) and Goutam Deb (Chairman, Siliguri Municipal Corporation) in the committee. You all decide what you want as a permanent political solution within Bengal. Let me know of your plans by the first week of December we will take it up," stated Banerjee.

Banerjee during the meeting also asked Biplab Mitra, the MLA from Harirampur, Dakshin Dinajpur, whether the Union government is aware of a dam being built on the River Atrai by Bangladesh. "The river will dry up on the Indian side and irrigation will suffer in Dakshin Dinajpur district. The Union government should be made aware of this," instructed the chief minister to the chief secretary.

The chief minister further stated that there is a lot of scope for development in Darjeeling but every 10 years, a movement is spawned that destroys everything. "I don't talk much but what I assure, I fulfil," stated the chief minister.

Without naming any political outfit, Banerjee stated that there are some parties that arrive during elections, they promise a separate state and disappear after elections. "Deliberately unrest is being triggered in Darjeeling Hills. Why should there be bloodshed in Darjeeling and Kashmir Hills? We want peace. I would blame outsiders for creating problems in the Hills, not insiders," stated Banerjee.

Speaking about the mantra of unity, Banerjee said: "We have to stay together and work together for peace and development." While she congratulated Anit Thapa for opening up a new political outfit she urged Roshan Giri to work together for the all-round development of the Hills.

When asked to voice issues they would like addressed Thapa and Giri separately raised the need for Panchayat and GTA elections.

While Thapa had stated that the environment in the Hills is conducive for elections, Giri had stated that for the three-tier Panchayat the Indian Constitution would have to be amended.

"After the revised electoral rolls are published we will hold GTA and Panchayat elections. We will also take up the matter of the amendment of the Constitution to reintroduce a three-tier Panchayat system in the Kalimpong and Darjeeling Hills," assured the chief minister.

Banerjee stated that AR Bardhan would be relieved from the charge of Administrator, GTA and S Ponnambalam who is the District Magistrate, Darjeeling will take additional charge as the Administrator, GTA. Incidentally, Bardhan was holding charge of Divisional Commissioner, Additional Principal Secretary, North Bengal Development Department and also the Administrator GTA.

"AR Bardhan has too much workload. We need a dedicated Administrator for the GTA. The Darjeeling DM will take charge as of now," stated the chief minister.

Thapa, talking to the press, stated that they would approach the Hill intelligencia to chalk out a permanent political solution. "They have a better know-how of matters than us. If a few of us get together and suggest a permanent political solution, it might fall flat," stated Thapa.

Giri stated that despite a prolonged agitation Bodos had not been given a separate state. "Under such circumstances, full-fledged autonomy is acceptable to us. We will work together in the Board to come up with the best possible option for Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars," added Giri.