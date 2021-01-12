Plaint registered against two pvt hosps for denying admission

Kolkata: During a physical hearing the West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Monday heard two cases where the family members of the patients accused two private hospitals in the city of denying admission to the patients. The WBCERC has reserved its judgment on both the cases.



A patient, Amitava Saha (67) had visited Dr Debasish Saha at AMRI Hospital in Salt Lake on June 22 with some ailments. He had undergone Covid sample tests at the hospital. The family members of the patient lodged a complaint with the Commission saying that Dr Saha whom the patient had consulted at the hospital called him up and said that his report was positive and he required an admission to the hospital. The patient was taken to the hospital by one of his friends who is the complainant but the hospital did not admit the patient.

The WBCERC chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said as per complaint, an emergency doctor met the patient and his associate at the entry point of the hospital.

They were not allowed to enter the hospital premises. The patient told the emergency doctor that Dr Saha told him over the phone that his Covid test report was positive. The emergency doctor then talked to the night manager.

He was also told that the patient did not receive the report. Some of the hospital staff members arranged the Covid report. The complainant, Ranjit Sur has alleged that when the hospital authorities came to know that the company the patient's son worked with had a corporate tie up with AMRI, they refused admission. The hospital representatives who attended the hearing claimed that they did not have any vacant bed but they offered emergency treatment.

The WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee said that they had collected the CCTV footage which was not properly audible.

In another complaint, Columbia Asia Hospital was accused of not admitting a patient on time who eventually died. The patient was kept inside the ambulance for nearly 45 minutes where he collapsed and died. He was admitted to the hospital at the last moment when the doctors hardly got any chance to treat the patient. The orders in both the cases are pending.