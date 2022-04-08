Plaint lodged against Suvendu for insulting national anthem

kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against Suvendu Adhikari for insulting the national anthem.



The complaint filed at Contai police station has been lodged by Pradip Gayen, president Panchayat Samity of Contai Block I Gram Panchayat.

It was learnt that members of Trinamool Youth Congress had organised a meeting on April 2 to protest against the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Before the meeting ended Bina Das, chairman-in-council member of Contai Municipality along with others had sung the National Anthem.

Soumendu Adhikari had alleged that Das had sung it wrongly.

A protest meeting was organised on April 4 where in presence of Suvendu Adhikari the national Anthem was sung for 1 minute, flouting the usual time of 52 seconds.

Gayen had lodged a complaint against Adhikari on April 6 at Contai police station.

Recently, Trinamool Congress had also written to the State Election Commission, urging the poll body to take stern action against Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly threatening police officers ahead of the bypolls.