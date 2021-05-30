Plaint lodged against Dilip Ghosh for instigating violence

Kolkata: A Police complaint has been lodged against BJP state president Dilip Ghosh for provocative remarks on Bengal poll violence, disturbing the peace and harassment of administrative officials.



Banibrata Banerjee, co-ordinator of Bidhannagar ward 26, has filed an FIR against Ghosh. He has lodged a non-bailable charge against the state BJP president at Bidhannagar South police station on May 28.

The FIR mentioned that Ghosh had threatened police and government officials and stated that they would have to work under his feet. He had also threatened the present ward coordinator in Behala area under the Kolkata Municipal Corporation that he will take out his clothes and physically assault him.

Ghosh, during his meeting at North 24-Parganas, had threatened to kill him and bury his body. Banerjee further alleged that the state BJP president had attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a very vulgar manner during the election campaign.

He referred to Ghosh's "Bermuda" remarks made at the Trinamool supremo and alleged that such remarks were highly defamatory to a woman.

After the defeat in Bengal Assembly Election, Ghosh has become furious and his followers attacked the houses and offices of his opponent under the state BJP president, read the FIR. The complaint also stated that Ghosh, by using such instigating languages has not only disturbed the tranquility of Bengal but has also aided and abated to fight between the parties leading to a few deaths and injuries of both the parties.

As many as 20 people have been killed in post-poll violence in Bengal due to provocative remarks by the state BJP president.