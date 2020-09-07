Plaint lodged against BJP MP Arjun Singh for misappropriation of funds worth Rs 9L

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged at the Bhatpara police station against BJP MP Arjun Singh for allegedly misappropriating huge amount money from the relief fund of Bhatapara Municipality Chairman.



According to the Chairman of the board of administrator of Bhatpara Municipality, Arun Banerjee, it was found that during Singh's tenure as Chairman of the Bhatpara Municipality, around Rs nine crore has been withdrawn using various bank accounts from the Chairman's Relief Fund.

It is alleged that the receivers of the money were not actually entitled for getting monetary help from the

fund.

Banerjee said, "we have noticed irregularity in disbursing of fund from the Chairman's Relief Fund. The fund is being maintained to help poor people for their healthcare expenditure, constriction of house, cost of education etc. After a person applies for the grant, it needs to be allowed in the board meeting and several other norms are there which were not followed."

It is alleged that Singh being the Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality was handling the fund by himself and sanctioned money to his close ones.

According to police, it was a continuous process and it happened for several consecutive years in the past. At present investigating officials are getting touch with the banks in which the accounts are registered where the money was transferred.

Banerjee informed that soon a special audit will take place to identify the irregularities during Singh's

tenure.

"We had applied to the Finance Department for a special audit which has already been granted. It is expected to commence mid of this month following which several other irregularities and scams will be unearthed. Singh did not bother to follow the norms while dealing with the public money when he was serving as the Chairman of the municipality," Banerjee added.