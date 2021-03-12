Plaint lodged after 'attack' on Mamata, top cops visit spot; scuffle breaks out between BJP & TMC workers

KOLKATA: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries at Birulia area in Nandigram after allegedly pushed by four to five men, police registered a complaint in this regard on Thursday. TMC leader Sheikh Sufian, who is also Banerjee's chief election agent, lodged a complaint with Nandigram Police station against four



unknown persons.

Sources said police initiated a case under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt (325 IPC), voluntarily causing hurt (323 IPC) and wrongful restraint (341 IPC). Investigation into the matter is

underway.

In the morning, District Magistrate Vibhu Goel, Superintendent of Police Praween Prakash and other officers visited the Birulia Bazar area, where the incident took place. The officers spoke to eye-witnesses and searched for any CCTV installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Sources claimed that the police had found that the CCTV at the spot was out of order. As a result, they were barely dependable on the video footage captured in the mobile phones of the people present there at the time of the incident, sources added.

Sources also revealed that some police officers had visited the spot on Wednesday night itself. "Police have submitted a preliminary report to the Election Commission," sources added.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in the area after a scuffle broke out between BJP and TMC workers there. On Thursday morning, TMC local leaders, workers and supporters staged a protest against the incident. They also protested against "the canard spread" by

the BJP that the incident took

place as the car's door hit

against an iron pillar that was installed to check plying of heavy vehicles on the narrow-concrete road. Some BJP workers tried to establish their claim, leading to the scuffle.

Later in the day, TMC held a silent protest march at Birulia. Lakhs of people participated in the procession.

"There is not a single scratch on the door of the car and it proves that the doors did not hit against the iron pillars. BJP is just trying to establish a wrong fact to hide their guilt. We want proper investigation into the incident," said a

TMC supporter.

Meanwhile, locals claimed that a youth, who was claiming that he did not find anyone pushing the gate of the car while giving interviews to the media, was a BJP worker. A photograph featuring the youth by the side of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari had gone viral.