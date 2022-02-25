Plaint filed for using wounded horse in marriage ceremony

KOLKATA: An FIR has been registered against a horse owner and an event management company for allegedly using a debilitated horse with serious untreated wounds and severe lameness in a marriage ceremony.



Earlier, a complaint had been filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ( PETA) India and CAPE Foundation.

The deep wound on the horse's legs, which were reportedly caused by a road accident ,were hidden with lime.

Some days ago an FIR was registered against a carriage owner and his accomplices

for allegedly treating a horse with negligence after the animal collapsed on the road infront of the Victoria Memorial Hall.

"Forcing often malnourished, thirsty and wounded horses to haul people in carriages for rides through city traffic is cruel and dangerous. Horse drawn carriages are already prohibited in Mumbai and horse drawn tongas are banned in Delhi because horse and cars do not mix," said Dr Nithin Krishnegowda, PETA India veterinarian. A recent report said more than 50 horses used for rides

in the city are anaemic, malnourished and chronically starved. Recently 10 road accidents had taken place in the city involving horses. The accidents cause unnecessary pain to the horses and pose serious threat to the passengers in carriages.