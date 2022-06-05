Plaint filed against vlogger for abusing CM, police, MPs
Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader Riju Dutta has filed an FIR against vlogger Roddur Roy for allegedly abusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in a Facebook Live. The complaint has been filed at the Chitpur police station in Kolkata.
Dutta, in his complaint, said Roy was a repeat offender, had "maligned the state of West Bengal" and "perennially uses derogatory remarks against our police force." The vlogger allegedly hurled abuses at Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MPs and also the Kolkata Police.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'No one should present history in distorted or manipulative manner'4 Jun 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Emerging front-runner4 Jun 2022 7:10 PM GMT
An unrelenting patriot4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
12 people killed, 21 injured in factory explosion4 Jun 2022 7:08 PM GMT
Volunteer-based committees formed to take care of tricolours4 Jun 2022 7:07 PM GMT