Plaint filed against vlogger for abusing CM, police, MPs

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress leader Riju Dutta has filed an FIR against vlogger Roddur Roy for allegedly abusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee in a Facebook Live. The complaint has been filed at the Chitpur police station in Kolkata.

Dutta, in his complaint, said Roy was a repeat offender, had "maligned the state of West Bengal" and "perennially uses derogatory remarks against our police force." The vlogger allegedly hurled abuses at Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MPs and also the Kolkata Police.