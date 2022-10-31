Plaint filed against Suvendu for making 'instigating remarks'

kolkata: A complaint was lodged against the BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP), Suvendu Adhikari, at the Nandakumar police station for allegedly making statements that could instigate communal tension.



A lawyer of East Midnapore, Abu Sohel alleged that Adhikari, while inaugurating two Kali Pujas, in Asansol on October 20 and in Nandakumar on October 24, made a few statements while addressing gatherings which could instigate communal tension. It was alleged that Adhikari had tried to instigate communal tension by giving speech against a particular community. He even mentioned about an incident of Kolkata while addressing the gatherings.

On Friday, Sohel lodged a complaint with the Nandakumar police station against Adhikari following which a case was registered against the BJP leader on charges of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (153A IPC), deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (295A IPC) and statements conducing to public mischief {505(2) IPC}. Among these the section 153A is non-bailable.