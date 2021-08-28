Plaint filed against Prof for threatening CM on social media

kolkata: A complaint has been lodged against a Professor of Calcutta University for threatening Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

According to sources, on Friday, Tamal Dutta, a research scholar of the Calcutta University lodged a complaint against Arindam Bhattacharya, a professor of the Zoology department after he found a controversial post on social media where the accused had written a message threatening Banerjee. Dutta claimed that Bhattacharya had wished to kill the Chief Minister as per the post.

Dutta found the social media post on Thursday afternoon. On Friday, he lodged a complaint following which a case had been registered at the Hare Street police station against Bhattacharya. Police informed that Bhattacharya had used the phrase 'mere fele devar ichha achhe (have the desire to kill)' about Banerjee. Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar on Friday said, "Legal action is being taken by Hare Street police station."