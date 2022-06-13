Plaint filed against Nupur Sharma for objectionable remark
Kolkata: A lawyer has filed a complaint against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma with the Contai police station in over her derogatory statement on Prophet Mohammad, police said here on Sunday.
Abu Sohel, who stated that he is a lawyer, filed the complaint through an e-mail dated June 11 to the inspector in-charge of Contai
police station in Purba Medinipur district. He sought that an FIR be registered against Sharma for her remarks.
A senior officer of Contai police station said that the e-mail had been received. Sharma who made an objectionable statement about the Prophet during a TV debate on the Gyanvapi controversy was suspended by the saffron party after many Islamic countries raised objections to it.
Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the people in Bengal not to vandalise or put up road blockade while protesting against the suspended BJP spokesperson's comments.
Instead, the Chief Minister had advised to organise peaceful protest rallies and lodge complaint at the police stations against her.
