Plaint filed against fake O2 suppliers duping people

KOLKATA: A man lodged a complaint through email with the Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime alleging that people were being cheated on the pretext of supplying medical oxygen cylinders.



The complainant was identified as Anumit Lahiri, who is associated with a social welfare organisation that is working to help the Covid infected people in the city. Lahiri alleged that recently he learnt about a group of people, which is trying to cheat people by promising to arrange oxygen cylinders.

He claimed that the accused are asking for advance payment for the cylinders and after receiving the money not supplying the same. Lahiri provided a few names and phone numbers of the accused.

It may be mentioned that a few days back two persons were arrested from Uttarpara for cheating people.

However, Kolkata Police are conducting regular checks to put a leash on the traders dealing in oxygen. Recently, police nabbed several people and seized a good number of oxygen cylinders.

The Enforcement Branch (EB) of the Kolkata Police arrested a man in connection with a case lodged at Purba Jadavpur police station for illegal use and refilling of oxygen cylinders.

During investigation cops came to know about the accused — identified as Tapas Halder — who was arrested from Gouranganagar in New Town on Saturday night. Police have seized three oxygen cylinders including two filled ones and another empty.