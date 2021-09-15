Plaint filed against doc for asking Swasthya Sathi beneficiary to pay

KOLKATA: The family members of a 71-year-old man registered a complaint at the Shibpur police station, alleging that a doctor who had treated the elderly patient at a local nursing home demanded money through a staff member of the nursing home despite having a Swasthya Sathi card by the family.



Rajkumar Singh (71), a resident of Shibpur, was admitted to a local nursing home where a surgery was conducted on his right leg.

The nursing home did not, however, charge any amount for carrying out the surgery. As per the allegation of the family members, a doctor at the nursing home asked for money. The doctor did not, however, demand the money directly from the patient. He asked a staff member of the nursing home for the purpose, as alleged.

Aditya Kumar Singh, son of the patient said they are not supposed to provide any money to the doctor as they availed benefit of Swasthya Sathi card. The nursing home, however , said the doctors were generally visiting consultants and the nursing home is not responsible if a doctor demands any amount outside its premises.

The nursing home also assured the patient's family that they are looking into the matter.