Plaint filed against BJP men for conspiring to spread COVID-19

KOLKATA: After some Whatsapp group chat messages allegedly exchanged between BJP leaders in Purulia district went viral, Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged an FIR against the saffron leaders, including party's MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, for allegedly hatching conspiracies to spread Covid in the region for defaming the state government.

It had been alleged that the saffron party leaders were planning to send more people to the cyclone relief shelters and schools—by spreading misinformation—so that the gathering leads to spread of Covid.

The messages were allegedly exchanged in a group including Bidyasagar Chakraborty, BJP Purulia district president and core committee leaders. It was alleged that Mahato had given clearance to the proposal of spreading misinformation to malign the state. TMC Purulia district Secretary Hajari Bauri lodged an FIR against six BJP leaders, including the MP and two MLAs at Raghunathpur police station on Thursday.

However, the BJP leaders alleged that it was a deliberate attempt to malign the party's image and threatened to stage dharna. Sujoy Banerjee, Trinamool Congress Sabhadhipati, said the police would conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"Those involved will get punishment. Unable to digest defeat in the Assembly election, BJP was trying every trick to malign the image of the state government. Thus, they have resorted to spreading of fake news," he added, rubbishing allegations raised by BJP leaders.