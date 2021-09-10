Plaint filed against BJP leader for assaulting cop at NRS

kolkata: A BJP leader allegedly slapped a police Homeguard on Thursday while handing over of the body of saffron party worker Avijit Sarkar.



According to sources, body of Sarkar, who was allegedly killed on the day of the Assembly elections result was out, was kept at the NRS hospital morgue after Calcutta High Court ordered a second autopsy.

Later, a DNA test was also done to ascertain its identity as the body had decomposed. On Thursday, the body was being handed over to Sarkar's family when the incident took place.

Violating the Covid protocols, a large number of BJP workers and leaders gathered at the NRS hospital. The saffron party leaders alleged that police were deliberately delaying the procedure. While talking on the issue, BJP leader Debdutta Maji suddenly slapped a home guard who was deputed as security personnel of NRS police morgue.

Saffron party workers were also got involved in a scuffle with the police.

Later, a case was initiated against Maji and BJP workers for assaulting police personnel and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty.