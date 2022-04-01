Plaint filed against Agnimitra Paul for threatening Trinamool leaders

KOLKATA:Trinamool Congress (TMC) in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on March 31 demanded necessary action against Agnimitra Paul, BJP candidate from the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, for inciting party supporters and making baseless allegations against Trinamool in her speeches. TMC filed a complaint against her with the poll body.



Kunal Ghosh, TMC state secretary, in a letter to the CEO alleged that on March 19 after offering puja to Ma Ghagarpuri, Pal had addressed party supporters from the temple and through her speech tried to incite them. She had said: "Retaliation for an attack can only be an attack. Response for an attack cannot be a namaskar—response for an attack cannot be a hug—retaliation for an attack can only be an attack."

Ghosh alleged that she had spread violence through her speeches flouting the Model Code of Conduct. The MCC clearly stated that candidates cannot make political speeches from places of worship. "Further, her speech inciting violence and disturbing public tranquility is also punishable under Sections 153, 505 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the letter read. Ghosh further said Paul had addressed a press conference on March 29 in Burnpur where she made unfounded allegations against Trinamool Congress.