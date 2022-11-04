Plaint filed against 3 for youth's death in Salt Lake

KOLKATA: Police have registered an FIR against three persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family members of Roni Dutta, whose body was found hanging at a guest house in Salt Lake area late on Wednesday night.



Dutta, a resident of Purulia, was staying at the guest house in FE block with a woman, identified as Anushila Chowdhury. The FIR has been registered on charges of abetment to suicide against Anushila, her brother, Nirjhar Chowdhury, and boyfriend, Arijit Patra.

According to sources, Anushila met Dutta through a gaming application and was staying in a live-in relationship at the Salt Lake guest house. Meanwhile, she met Patra on social media. She reportedly got involved in a relationship with Patra as well.

Though Anushila's family members live in Konnagar, she had been staying at the guest house since her return from Canada around two months back. On Wednesday night, Patra had been to the guest house to meet Anushila. It was being suspected that a scuffle had broken over the triangular relationship and subsequently Anushila suffered injuries.

Police suspect that after Patra left, again a scuffle broke out between Anushila and Dutta, following which he committed suicide.

Patra was interrogated on Thursday, but not arrested. Meanwhile, police had been to the private hospital, where Anushila had been admitted. Her statement was recorded. Till Friday, no arrests have been made. Police are waiting for the autopsy report.